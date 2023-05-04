BMW India launches X1 sDrive18i M Sport in India, check price and features

The X1 sDrive18i M Sport is available in two colours, Alpine White and Misano Blue. The SUV is now available for booking at all BMW dealerships across India.

BMW India has announced the launch of a new variant of the X1 sports activity vehicle, called the X1 sDrive18i M Sport, at a starting price of Rs 48.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The new SUV is equipped with a range of features and specifications that are sure to attract car enthusiasts. Vehicle deliveries are anticipated to begin in June and it is locally produced at the company’s Chennai-based plant.

The X1 sDrive18i M Sport is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 148 bhp of power and 220 Nm torque. The SUV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 9.2 seconds, with a top speed of 210 kmph. An automatic seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox is paired to the engine.

In terms of exterior features, the X1 sDrive18i M Sport comes with LED headlights, LED fog lights, and a panoramic sunroof. The SUV also has an M Aerodynamics package, which includes a front bumper with larger air intakes, side skirts, and a rear diffuser.

Inside the cabin, the X1 sDrive18i M Sport is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and a panoramic sunroof. Other features include a digital instrument cluster, a multi-function steering wheel, and sports seats.

In terms of safety features, the X1 sDrive18i M Sport comes with six airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), traction control, and hill start assist.

As reported by PTI, commenting on the launch of the X1 sDrive18i M Sport, Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India, said, “The BMW X1 has been a very successful model in our product portfolio and has played an important role in driving our growth in the Indian market. With the introduction of the X1 sDrive18i M Sport, we are offering our customers an even more dynamic and sporty version of this popular SUV.”