BMW India launches X1 sDrive18i M Sport in India, check price and features

The X1 sDrive18i M Sport is available in two colours, Alpine White and Misano Blue. The SUV is now available for booking at all BMW dealerships across India.

BMW India has announced the launch of a new variant of the X1 sports activity vehicle, called the X1 sDrive18i M Sport, at a starting price of Rs 48.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The new SUV is equipped with a range of features and specifications that are sure to attract car enthusiasts. Vehicle deliveries are anticipated to begin in June and it is locally produced at the company’s Chennai-based plant.

The X1 sDrive18i M Sport is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 148 bhp of power and 220 Nm torque. The SUV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 9.2 seconds, with a top speed of 210 kmph. An automatic seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox is paired to the engine.

In terms of exterior features, the X1 sDrive18i M Sport comes with LED headlights, LED fog lights, and a panoramic sunroof. The SUV also has an M Aerodynamics package, which includes a front bumper with larger air intakes, side skirts, and a rear diffuser.