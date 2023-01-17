BMW India launches facelift version of its flagship SUV X7 at Rs 1.22 crore

According to BMW, the luxury SUV with a petrol engine can reach from 0-100kph in 5.8 seconds, while the diesel version of the SUV can do the same in 5.9 seconds.

German luxury carmaker BMW on Tuesday launched a facelift version of its flagship sports utility vehicle (SUV) X7 in India. The luxury SUV is available in two variants xDrive40i and xDrive40d, priced at Rs. 1.22 crore and Rs. 1.24 crore (ex-showroom), respectively. Both versions get the M Sport package as standard.

Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India, in a statement, said, “The language of luxury is changing. Today’s luxury is about purpose and substance, meaning and mindfulness. The BMW X7 is a symbol of forwardism – a natural match for the uncompromising expectations of those who drive the world. It touches the highest echelons of emotional driving pleasure and exclusivity. And now the new X7 offers more of everything: more presence, more luxury, more intelligence and more efficiency.”

The new BMW X7 will go up against the likes of Mercedes Benz GLS, Audi Q7, Volvo XC90 and the Land Rover Discovery in India.

Design features

BMW has updated the X7, the company’s only three-row luxury SUV offering, for the 2023 model year. The new X7 SUV, in terms of design, comes with a minor upgrade and gets a split headlamp, a large chrome kidney grille and LED DRLs with the headlamp cluster below it.

BMW has also redesigned the SUV’s front bumper, which now features triangular air intakes. The rear bumper, on the other hand, comes with sleek wraparound LED tail lights and twin exhausts.

On the inside, the 2023 BMW X7 comes with the freestanding BMW Curved Display, which consists of a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment system running on the company’s proprietary iDrive 8 operating system.

Powertrain options

The X7 is available with two powertrain options equipped with mild-hybrid tech - a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 375 BHP and 520 Nm of torque and a 3.0-litre diesel unit which develops 335 BHP and 700 Nm torque.

According to BMW, the luxury SUV with a petrol engine can reach from 0-100kph in 5.8 seconds, while the diesel version of the SUV can do the same in 5.9 seconds. Both engines are mated with an 8-speed automatic transmission and the company’s xDrive all-wheel drive system.

Safety and tech

In terms of features, the new BMW X7 features a panoramic sunroof, 4-zone automatic climate control, adaptive air suspension, head-up display, and ADAS. The luxury SUV also comes equipped with a 14-colour ambient light bar, ventilated and heated front seats and a voice assistant system.