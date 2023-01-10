BMW India launches 3 Series Gran Limousine facelift starting at Rs 57.90 lakh

English
auto News

Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Vivek Dubey  Jan 10, 2023 2:22:08 PM IST (Published)

BMW stated that both petrol and diesel variants of the car will also get the M Sport package as standard. The 3 Series Gran Limousine will go up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Audi A4 in India.

German luxury vehicles manufacturer BMW on Tuesday launched the 3 Series Gran Limousine facelift starting at Rs 57.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Locally produced at BMW's Chennai plant, the updated long-wheelbase 3 Series will be available in two variants – 330Li petrol and 320Ld diesel.

Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India, in a statement, said, "The immensely successful BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine possesses all those special qualities that the heart of Indian luxury consumers desires… The new 3 Gran Limousine is all set to take a grand leap forward with its refreshed design, an extensively modernised spacious ambience, and numerous advances in digitalisation."


BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

The company also revealed that the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is the longest, most spacious and comfortable car in its segment. BMW also stated that the car's petrol and diesel variants would get the M Sport package as standard. The 3 Series Gran Limousine will go up against the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Audi A4 in India.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2023's components show to see over 800 companies participate from 15 countries

"Pioneering BMW ConnectedDrive technology and the most powerful engine in its class distinguish it from the rest. It delivers Sheer Driving Pleasure and indulges in superlative luxury, making it a perfect choice for individuals and the family," added Pawah.

Exterior design

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will be offered in four metallic paintworks – Mineral White, Skyscraper grey, Carbon Black and Portimao Blue. The company will also offer upholstery options like Leather Vernasca Cognac, Black and Mocha and Black.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

In terms of design, BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine gets redesigned headlights, inverted L-shaped LED DRLs, re-sculpted kidney grilles, a redesigned bumper and larger air intakes. The 3 Series Gran Limousine's wheelbase is 110mm longer than the standard 3 Series and has grown in length, as well, as it measures 4,823mm.

Interior and equipment

In terms of interior design, the facelift version of the 3 Series Gran Limousine comes equipped with the company's first curved display that houses the 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3 digital instrument cluster and iDrive 8 operating system.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine also features three-zone climate control, which the company claims can be adjusted using either touch or voice control. The new car also features a redesigned drive selector lever.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

Powertrain options

The new 3 Series Gran Limousine's powertrain remains the same as before and comes with - a 2.0-litre diesel engine that churns out 190hp and 400Nm and a 2.0-litre petrol engine that develops 258hp and 400Nm. In terms of transmission, the new car comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

BMW's this 330Li petrol motor can sprint from 0-100kph in a claimed 6.2sec and offers fuel efficiency of 15.39kpl. The 320Ld diesel engine, on the other hand, can reach from 0-100kph in 7.6sec and provide a mileage of 19.61kpl, claims BMW.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2023 | Why some major automakers have decided to opt out

BMW India launches 3 Series Gran Limousine facelift starting at Rs 57.90 lakh

