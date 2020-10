Luxury carmaker BMW India on Tuesday said it has commenced pre-launch bookings of 2 Series Gran Coupe. The car can be booked onlinefor Rs 50,000 only, BMW Group India said in a statement.

The company is also offering gift card worth Rs 50,000 for bookings before the official launch on October 15, it added. The upcoming model brings company’s successful four-door coupe concept into the segment for the first time, the automaker.

Earlier, BMW Group India said they would increase prices across the BMW and MINI product portfolio with effect from 1 November 2020. Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, BMW Group India is constantly engaged in offering aspirational products and highest levels of customer service to its exclusive clientele.