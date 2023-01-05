BMW showcases i Vision Dee capable of changing up to 32 exterior colours

Providing a glimpse of the next vehicle generation, the BMW Head-Up-Display extends across the full width of the windscreen. From 2025 onwards, this innovation will be available in the models of the Neue Klasse.

The BMW Group shared a futuristic mid-size sedan BMW i Vision Dee, with a new pared-down design language at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas. The name 'Dee' stands for Digital Emotional Experience – which reflects its aim to create a stronger bond between people and their cars.

Providing a glimpse of the next vehicle generation, the BMW Head-Up-Display extends across the full width of the windscreen. From 2025 onwards, this innovation will be available in the models of the Neue Klasse. As per its release, future digital functions will go far beyond the level of voice control and driver assistance systems.

The BMW Group has also refined its use of colour-change technology. Having unveiled the BMW iX Flow Featuring E Ink, with the ability to change from black to white, BMW i Vision Dee can now curate its exterior in up to 32 colours.

With its intelligence and what the company claims to be almost human capabilities, BMW i Vision Dee claim to accompany drivers not only through real-life situations on the roads but also in their digital environment.

BMW Mixed Reality Slider: into the virtual world

The BMW Mixed Reality Slider, in combination with the advanced Head-up Display, is the digital highlight and central operating control of BMW i Vision Dee. Using shy-tech sensors on the instrument panel, drivers can decide how much digital content to see on the advanced Head-Up Display.

The five-step selection ranges from analogue to driving-related information to the contents of the communications system and augmented-reality projection as well as entry into virtual worlds. Dimmable windows can also be used in parallel to fade out reality gradually. Mixed reality can be experienced in BMW i Vision Dee, which engages different senses without requiring additional tools.

Advanced BMW Head-Up-Display

In BMW i Vision Dee, projection across the entire width of the windscreen allows information to be displayed on the largest possible surface – which only becomes recognisable as a display once it is activated. The standard-production version of the BMW Head-up-Display extending across the full width of the windscreen will be used in the models of the Neue Klasse from 2025 onwards.

Welcome scenario with voice and phygital icons

The headlights and the closed BMW kidney grille also form a common phygital (combination of physical and digital) icon on a uniform surface, allowing the vehicle to produce different facial expressions. This means the BMW i Vision Dee can talk to people and, at the same time, express moods such as joy, astonishment, or approval visually. BMW i Vision Dee can also project an image of the driver’s avatar onto the side window to further personalise the welcome scenario.

Full-colour E Ink technology

Following its debut of the BMW iX Flow Featuring E Ink at CES 2022, the group is now unveiling a full-colour version of the E Ink technology in BMW i Vision Dee that will be used as the outer skin of the vehicle. Rather than simply alternating between black and white, BMW i Vision Dee now showcases a multi-colored, fully variable, and individually configurable exterior.

The body surface of the BMW i Vision Dee is divided into 240 E Ink segments, each of which is controlled individually. This allows an almost infinite variety of patterns to be generated and varied within seconds.

The laser cutting process used to trim the films and the electronic control design were developed in partnership with E Ink. The adaptation of this technology for curved surfaces and the programming of the animations were developed by BMW Group’s in-house engineers – enabling a form of customisation that is unique throughout the automotive sector worldwide.

Design

The automaker says that the design of BMW i Vision Dee has been deliberately pared down to focus attention on the digital experience and the DNA of the BMW brand. The exterior is defined by the classic three-box sedan design that forms the core of the BMW brand. Traditional design elements like the BMW kidney grille, twin circular headlights and the Hofmeister kink, are reimagined with phygital icons replacing analogue elements.

The phygital touchpoints control the selection of the content projected onto the windscreen and, together with the Head-Up Display, thus support the principle of “hands on the wheel, eyes on the road”.

“With the BMW i Vision Dee, we showcase what is possible when hardware and software merge. In this way, we can exploit the full potential of digitalisation to transform the car into an intelligent companion. That is the future for automotive manufacturers – and, also, for BMW: the fusion of the virtual experience with genuine driving pleasure,” said Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG.