BMW Group to launch three EVs in India in first half of 2022; check details

The BMW Group will finally launch its EV offerings in India, with three premium EVs being launched within 180 days from today, December 10. The automobile giant will be launching the BMW i4 and BMW iX through the BMW brand and the MINI Cooper SE electric from the MINI brand.

While rival German automobile manufacturers Audi and Mercedes-Benz had already launched their EV offerings in India, the upcoming launches will be the first ones from the BMW brand. BMW iX will be the first to be launched, with the company already confirming that deliveries will be starting from April, 2022. The MINI Cooper SE will follow in 90 days from now, and the BMW i4 electric sedan will be available for sale 180 days from now.

BMW iX will be launched with a 76.6 kWh battery pack in an xDrive40 configuration, with two electric motors mounted on both axles. The highly-anticipated electric SUV will be able to output 322 bhp and 630 Nm of peak torque, reaching 0-100 kmph in 6.1 seconds. BMW claims that the car will have a range of 425 km.

The Cooper SE will arrive with a single electric motor capable of outputting 181 bhp and 270 Nm of peak torque, which will be drawing energy from a 32.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The sporty car can hit 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 150 kmph. The car has a range of 235-270 km on a single charge.

The company claims that the battery can charge up to 80 percent within 150 minutes when using an 11 kW charger. Cooper SE is MINI’s first completely electric vehicle and is expected to be priced at around Rs 50 lakh in India.

The BMW i4 will be offered in two drive train options -- the eDrive40 rear-wheel drive that outputs 330 bhp and 430 Nm of peak torque and the M50 all-wheel-drive option that comes with a whopping 529 bhp through its motors. The sedan has a range of 483 km based on a WLTP cycle said BMW.