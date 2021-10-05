0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • auto>

  • BMW Group sales cross 1 lakh units since entry; BMW alone sells 93% more cars in Q3

BMW Group sales cross 1 lakh units since entry; BMW alone sells 93% more cars in Q3

Profile image
By PTI | IST (Published)
Mini

BMW India on Tuesday said it has sold 70 percent more luxury vehicles at over 9,600 units at the group level across its three brands.

BMW Group sales cross 1 lakh units since entry; BMW alone sells 93% more cars in Q3
Despite challenges from the second COVID-19 wave, BMW India has sold 70 percent more luxury vehicles at over 9,600 units at the group level across its three brands during the first nine months of the year, helping it cross the one lakh units milestone since its entry 14 years ago.
Following the rest of the industry, the company has also announced a marginal price increase across its models and brands to offset the input cost from this month.
Also Read:
At the group level, the overall volume stood at 9,602 units during the first nine months of 2021, up 70 percent in 2020, across the BMW, the Mini and the Motorard nameplates, Vikram Pawah, BMW Group India president and chief executive, told.
(Edited by : Jomy Jos Pullokaran)
Tags
Next Article

Mahindra & Mahindra adds two new variants to SUV XUV700