BMW G 310 RR vrooms into India — check price, features & how it compares with TVS Apache RR 310

BMW Motorrad India drove in the all-new G 310 RR motorcycle in the country on July 15. The most-affordable fully-faired motorcycle from the German automaker is available in two variants — RR Sport which comes at Rs 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and RR Style Sport priced at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Pre-bookings for G 310 RR are already open online on the company’s official website and the BMW Motorrad India dealership.

This is the fourth product co-developed under the TVS Motor Company-BMW Motorrad alliance, after TVS Apache RR 310, BMW G 310 R, and the G 310 GS.

Comparison with TVS Apache RR 310

The TVS Apache RR 310, on which the BMW G 310 RR is based, has similar design elements, features and powertrain.

In terms of design and styling, both TVS Apache RR 310 and BMW G 310 RR sport a full fairing. With a slightly different visor, the new BMW has tweaked the headlight area to give it a sharper look.

Both motorcycles have a slightly relaxed riding position.

However, the biggestdifference is in the colour schemes. TVS comes in Titanium Black and Racing Red colour options, while BMW G 310 RR comes in white and black.

Both BMW G 310 RR and TVS Apache RR 310 are powered by the same engine — a 313 cc single-cylinder engine, oil and liquid-cooled, which churns out 33.5 bhp and 27.3 Nm of peak torque.

The rear wheel gets power via a 6-speed gearbox and a slip assist clutch.

The Apache reportedly accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 7.1 seconds.

More about BMW G 310 RR

The 2022 BMW G 310 RR is also fitted with a four-stroke, water-cooled, single-cylinder 313-cc engine. The engine churns outs a maximum power of 25kW at 9,700 rpm and maximum torque of 27.3 NM at 7,700 rpm. The motorbike can accelerate from 0-60 km per hour in just 2.9 seconds. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The 310 RR comes in four ride modes — Track, Urban, Rain and Sport.

