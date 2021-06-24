Home

    BMW drives in updated 5 Series sedan in India at Rs 62.9 lakh

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has launched an updated version of the 5 Series sedan in India with a price starting at Rs 62.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Locally produced, the model comes with one petrol trim (BMW 530i M Sport) priced at Rs 62.9 lakh and two diesel variants (BMW 530d M Sport and BMW 520d Luxury Line) tagged at Rs 63.9 and Rs 71.9 lakh, respectively.

