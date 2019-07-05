BMW CEO to quit after carmaker loses early lead in electrics
Updated : July 05, 2019 10:06 PM IST
The Germany company said Friday that Krueger, 53, would not seek an extension of his contract, which expires at the end of April 2020.
The board of directors will meet to discuss the issue of a successor on July 18 and Krueger will remain in his job until a decision is made.
