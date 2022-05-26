BMW anticipates EV sales to account for over 10% of total car sales in India by next year

German luxury carmaker BMW is expecting electric vehicle sales to account for over 10 percent of its total car sales in India by next year, as it accelerates its electrification journey in the country, a top company official said on Thursday.

The company, which launched its all-electric sedan i4 in India at an introductory price of Rs 69.9 lakh, is confident that with the "widest electric vehicle portfolio" it will lead the "charge in electromobility” in India.

In November last year, the company announced plans to launch three electric vehicles in six months in India. It has already launched its technology flagship all-electric SUV iX and all-electric MINI SE luxury hatchback.

"When we launched these two products, the iX and Mini SE (electric) what we’re seeing is an approximate demand of about 5 percent which is really healthy… and with the i4 launching, I expect by next year, the electric demand would be over 10 percent of our volumes," BMW Group India President and CEO Vikram Pawah told .

