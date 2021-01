The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has been launched in India, with introductory prices ranging from Rs 51.50 to Rs 53.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s a long-wheelbase version of the 3 Series sedan. India is the first right-hand-drive market for the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine. It’s also available in China but in a left-hand-drive variant.

Bookings for the model had already started earlier this month for a token amount of Rs 50,000. Those owning the first 50 units will also receive a complimentary Comfort Package. The 3 Series Gran Limousine has replaced the 3 Series Gran Turismo and will be positioned above the standard 3 Series.

Features & specifications

The 3 Series Gran Limousine is 110mm longer than the standard 3 Series, with the added length going into the wheelbase, making it 2,961mm. Though the differences aren’t apparent because they are almost identical, the Gran Limousine has a longer rear door. This makes the Gran Limousine the longest sedan in its segment.

The equipment of the 3 Series Gran Limousine is similar to the standard wheelbase model, which includes LED headlights, kidney grille, L-shaped tail lights and 17-inch alloy wheels. These apart, there a multi-zone climate control, an 8.8-inch touchscreen with BMW’s iDrive infotainment system, a 16-speaker audio system, USB Type-C charging point and connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Engine

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine gets 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. From the standard 3 Series, it also borrows the 8-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox. The company claims a 0-100kph time of 6.2sec for the petrol and 7.6sec for the diesel variants. The 320Ld diesel develops 190bhp and 400Nm of torque, and the 330Li petrol churns out a more powerful 258bhp and 400Nm of torque.

Interior

The 3 Series Gran Limousine mirrors the interiors of the standard 3 Series. But thanks to the extended wheelbase, the rear bench has 43mm more legroom for passengers. The seats have been redesigned and come with better cushioning. Besides the added room space, the 3 Series Gran Limousine offers features such as three-zone climate control and armrest with storage for second-row passengers.

Colour

There are four colour options – Carbon Black, Cashmere Silver, Melbourne Red and Mineral White.