BluSmart, which operates electric cabs, on Tuesday said it plans to take the number of women driver-partners on its platform to 500 in a year. The first batch of women drivers took to the wheels of BluSmart’s all-electric cabs on May 31, 2021, a statement said. BluSmart plans to increase the number of women driver-partners to 500 in one year, it added.

The women driver-partners are currently on board to drive from BluSmart hub at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The company will be offering these partners 8-hourly leases only during the daytime to ensure their safety. At BluSmart, diversity and inclusion is in the DNA, and the company is delighted to welcome the women driver-partners to the BluSmart family, BluSmart Mobility co-founder and CEO Anmol Jaggi said.

”We aim to create an earning opportunity for everybody and anybody who aims to work. We have onboarded the first set of women driver-partners to start with and are planning to take this number to 50 percent of our total driver-partner base, he added.

Also Read: Pepperfry expects to join unicorn club soon, to launch IPO after booking profit