Bill Gates drives electric auto rickshaw, Anand Mahindra challenges him for EV drag race

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was seen driving an electric three-wheeler on March 6 during his visit to India and his video has gone viral on the internet.

Though dressed in a suit and tie, in full Bollywood style, the billionaire, who posted the video on Instagram, is seen looking at himself in the auto rickshaw mirror and further enjoying his ride. The video features the song "Babu Samjho Ishare" from the film 'Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi'.

“India’s passion for innovation never ceases to amaze. I drove an electric rickshaw, capable of traveling up to 131km (about 81 miles) and carrying up to 4 people. It’s inspiring seeing companies like Mahindra contribute to the decarbonization of the transportation industry,” he posted on the social media platform.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra posted the video from his Twitter account with the caption reading, ““Chalti ka Naam Bill Gates ki Gaadi” So glad you found the time to check out the Treo @BillGates Now on your next trip’s agenda should be a 3-wheeler EV drag race between you, @sachin_rt and me…”

"What has three wheels, zero emissions and makes no noise? It's called Mahindra Treo," reads the text supers on the video. Gates also shared a few features of the three-wheeler, adding, "We're going to need to reinvent the way we do everything from agriculture to transportation to get on the road to a zero-carbon emissions world."

The philanthropist also shared a video titled India by the Numbers on LinkedIn, highlighting the growth in India’s healthcare, education and economy. The video begins by pointing out that about 90 percent of Indian children have received essential vaccinations. Gates also mentions that enrollment in primary schools in India is now at nearly 100 percent as compared to 1970, when only over half of the children were enrolled.

During his visit to India, the Microsoft co-founder met with several political, business leaders and also Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also discussed the digital future of India with Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw and applauded India for its efforts and growth in the sector.