The average weekend, since the lockdown, for most of us goes little beyond completing pending assignments, cleaning our homes, and Netflix sessions. The Chief Justice of India, Justice SA Bobde, however, went much further.

Sporting a t-shirt and a pair of sneakers, India’s top judge was spotted straddling a limited edition Harley Davidson CVO 2020!! The beast from Harley Davidson, boasting a price tag of Rs 51 lakh (ex-showroom), features the most powerful, 2000cc, V-Twin engine ever produced by Harley, churning out 166Nm of Torque.

Justice SA Bobde was clicked with the Harley in Nagpur, a city the CJI calls home. He created history on June 22, by hosting a video-conferencing hearing from Nagpur, while allowing the Jagannath Yatra, with riders.

Justice SA Bobde has often confessed his love for bikes, while also admitting to having had a Bullet.