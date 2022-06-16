10 tips to take care of your bike during monsoon

The rainy season can be joyful and extremely challenging for bike enthusiasts. It is enjoyable but much more difficult to ride in the rain. But maintaining the bike is the most difficult of all things. If you want to ride your bike during the rainy season it is necessary to maintain its condition.

Here are some bile maintenance tips during monsoon.

1. Keep your bike in a closed area

It is important to park your bike in a closed place where it is protected from rain and water to prevent rusting. Also, to keep the engine, pedals, levers warm and in good condition it is advised to run it every morning for a few minutes. It keeps the engine warm and in a good condition.

2. Apply anti-rust or other lubricants to hinges and levers

Hinges and levers are made of materials that get rusted easily. Therefore, to protect them, it is necessary to lubricate them or cover them with anti-rust solutions.

3. Check you brake pads

It is necessary to ensure your brakes are in optimal condition to avoid skidding. Get your brake pads checked and change them if needed before monsoon arrives.

4. Change tyres, if needed

Never go out in the rains with worn out tyres. The treads of the tyres provide grip by displacing standing water. If your tyre treads are worn out, you are more likely to skid and aquaplane leading to an accident. If you find the treads to be worn out, it is advisable to change them immediately.

5. Keep the chain clean and lubricated

Bike chains are vulnerable to rust, mud, and dirt during rain. So, cleaning it frequently will ensure the vehicle rides smoothly, and lubricating them will prevent rusting.

6. Check your air filter

Due to moisture during monsoon, your old air filter might not work at its best. The moisture can cause the filter to clog and hinder the air intake of the engine. Therefore, to ensure smooth running of the engine it is important to check and replace your air filter if needed.

7. Apply a coating

A feflon or ceramic coating is another way to ensure rainwater never touches your bike. The coating repels water and stops it from causing rust damage to your bike. These coatings can be done at a garage or at an authorised service centre.

8. Get a clear visor helmet

It is advisable to avoid using dark or tinted glasses during the rainy season. Keep your visor scratch-free and clean for maximum visibility. Also, you can use visor cleaners that repel water and prevent misting.

9. Get complete servicing

It is necessary to get your bike serviced before the rainy season to ensure that it doesn’t break down in the middle of a journey. Make sure that your tyres are properly inflated, and all the lights, levers and safety systems are working.

10. Stay fully insured