Bid for fancy scooty number crosses over Rs 1 crore in Himachal Pradesh

The offer for the VIP number went as high as Rs 1,12,15,500, the highest-ever price for a two-wheeler number in the state’s history, reveals the official website of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India.

Some people are so obsessed with the VIP number plate for their vehicles that they are ready to pay anything. The latest example could be seen in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla, where a mind-boggling bid of Rs 1.12 crore has been received online for a fancy registration number for a scooty.

According to the Regional License Authority Office in Kotkhai of the Shimla district, where the government had put out a special two-wheeler number - HP99-9999 - at Rs 1,000 for an online auction.

As many as 26 participants had placed bids for the number, officials of the transport department said. Usually, a scooty costs between Rs 70,000 to Rs 1,80,000 in India.

The offer for the VIP number went as high as Rs 1,12,15,500, reveals the official website of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India.

Moreover, the costs of the second and third VVIP numbers, HP99-0009 and HP-990005, also saw high bids of over Rs 21 lakh each.

The credentials of the bidder are still now revealed and in case he doesn’t deposit the money, the VIP number would go to the second bidder. The bidding would freeze on Friday.

The officials further added that this could be the bidder’s pressure tactics to oust the competitors and there is a need for the imposition of penalty in case the bidding money is not deposited.

"We are also contemplating adding a clause to deposit 30 per cent bid amount at time of bidding which will be forfeited in case the whole amount is not deposited to end such practices," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)