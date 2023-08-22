Bharat NCAP launch live: Nitin Gadkari to launch India's car assessment programme today

Bharat NCAP launch live: What are the benefits?
The high safety standards can help Indian cars compete better in the global market and increase the export potential of the Indian car manufacturers, according to the government.
Bharat NCAP launch live: What did the draft say?
"The BNCAP shall be applicable on the type approved vehicles of category M1 of gross vehicle weight less than 3.5 tonnes, manufactured or imported, as specified in the programme," the draft notification issued by the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways said.
Bharat NCAP launch live: Industry reactions
Auto majors Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have termed the upcoming Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP) as a bold step in the right direction for the domestic industry, reported PTI.
Bharat NCAP Live updates: How many people die by car accidents in India?
Official data shows that about 1.54 lakh people lost their lives and 3.84 lakh were injured in 2021 in road accidents. In 2020, 1.31 lakh people lost lives, and 3.49 lakh were injured in road mishaps.
What is BNCAP?
Under BNCAP, manufacturers or importers of motor vehicles will be required to submit an application in FORM 70-A to the agency designated by the central government. This agency will get the vehicle star rated in accordance with the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS)-197, as amended from time to time.
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will launch New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP) today. Under this program, car manufacturers can voluntarily offer their cars tested as per Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197. It aims to provide a tool to car customers to make a comparative assessment of the crash safety of motor vehicles available in the market, according to ANI reports.