India issues draft notification on car crash testing programme

India has issued a draft notification on the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP), which proposes giving vehicles "Star Ratings" based on how well they do in crash tests

The government aims to bring the programme into effect from October 1. "The BNCAP shall be applicable on the type approved vehicles of category M1 of gross vehicle weight less than 3.5 tonnes, manufactured or imported, as specified in the programme," the draft notification issued by the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways said.

The government has sought comments on the programme within 30 days. The draft rules shall be taken into consideration after the expiry of 30 days from the date of the notification which is June 28, 2023, it said.

Under BNCAP, manufacturers or importers of motor vehicles will be required to submit an application in FORM 70-A to the agency designated by the central government. This agency will get the vehicle star rated in accordance with the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS)-197, as amended from time to time.

The manufacturer or the importer shall bear the cost of the motor vehicle for the purpose of assessment as well as the cost of the assessment.

"The designated agency shall select any of the testing agencies, referred to in Rule 126 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, for the assessment of the vehicles selected in sub-rule. The manufacturer or importer shall send the selected vehicles to the selected testing agency. The testing agency shall evaluate the vehicles as per AIS-197 and submit the assessment report to the designated agent as per FORM 70-B," the draft said.

The star rating of the vehicle shall be uploaded on the designated portal by the designated agency, it said adding the BNCAP shall be a voluntary programme.

India's transport minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier said Bharat NCAP’s testing protocol will be aligned with global crash-test protocols (NCAP) keeping in mind the existing Indian regulations.