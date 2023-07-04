India issues draft notification on car crash testing programme

Under BNCAP, manufacturers or importers of motor vehicles will be required to submit an application in FORM 70-A to the agency designated by the central government.
India has issued a draft notification on the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP), which proposes giving vehicles "Star Ratings" based on how well they do in crash tests.
The government aims to bring the programme into effect from October 1. "The BNCAP shall be applicable on the type approved vehicles of category M1 of gross vehicle weight less than 3.5 tonnes, manufactured or imported, as specified in the programme," the draft notification issued by the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways said.
The government has sought comments on the programme within 30 days. The draft rules shall be taken into consideration after the expiry of 30 days from the date of the notification which is June 28, 2023, it said.
Under BNCAP, manufacturers or importers of motor vehicles will be required to submit an application in FORM 70-A to the agency designated by the central government. This agency will get the vehicle star rated in accordance with the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS)-197, as amended from time to time.
The manufacturer or the importer shall bear the cost of the motor vehicle for the purpose of assessment as well as the cost of the assessment.
"The designated agency shall select any of the testing agencies, referred to in Rule 126 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, for the assessment of the vehicles selected in sub-rule. The manufacturer or importer shall send the selected vehicles to the selected testing agency. The testing agency shall evaluate the vehicles as per AIS-197 and submit the assessment report to the designated agent as per FORM 70-B," the draft said.
The star rating of the vehicle shall be uploaded on the designated portal by the designated agency, it said adding the BNCAP shall be a voluntary programme.
India's transport minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier said Bharat NCAP’s testing protocol will be aligned with global crash-test protocols (NCAP) keeping in mind the existing Indian regulations.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Beyond Binaries | Chidambaram Temple controversy —here's the genesis of this 'political issue' with least impact on politics
Jul 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Coach-Soch | Twitter reading limit — here're the intent and implications, but after all, someone has 'to pay the bill'
Jul 3, 2023 IST7 Min Read
Beyond Binaries | Tumble turn in Maharashtra politics as Ajit Pawar shakes hand across the aisle
Jul 3, 2023 IST5 Min Read
India's new-age companies have had their best quarter since listing, but that's only half the story
Jun 30, 2023 IST4 Min Read