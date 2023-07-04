CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsIndia issues draft notification on car crash testing programme

India issues draft notification on car crash testing programme

India issues draft notification on car crash testing programme
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 4, 2023 12:33:10 PM IST (Published)

Under BNCAP, manufacturers or importers of motor vehicles will be required to submit an application in FORM 70-A to the agency designated by the central government.

India has issued a draft notification on the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP), which proposes giving vehicles "Star Ratings" based on how well they do in crash tests.

The government aims to bring the programme into effect from October 1. "The BNCAP shall be applicable on the type approved vehicles of category M1 of gross vehicle weight less than 3.5 tonnes, manufactured or imported, as specified in the programme," the draft notification issued by the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways said.
The government has sought comments on the programme within 30 days. The draft rules shall be taken into consideration after the expiry of 30 days from the date of the notification which is June 28, 2023, it said.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X