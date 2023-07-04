India issues draft notification on car crash testing programme

Under BNCAP, manufacturers or importers of motor vehicles will be required to submit an application in FORM 70-A to the agency designated by the central government.

India has issued a draft notification on the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP), which proposes giving vehicles "Star Ratings" based on how well they do in crash tests

The government aims to bring the programme into effect from October 1. "The BNCAP shall be applicable on the type approved vehicles of category M1 of gross vehicle weight less than 3.5 tonnes, manufactured or imported, as specified in the programme," the draft notification issued by the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways said.

The government has sought comments on the programme within 30 days. The draft rules shall be taken into consideration after the expiry of 30 days from the date of the notification which is June 28, 2023, it said.