Bharat Forge has decided to suspend all operations at their offices as well as manufacturing locations in India till March 31 owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our entire focus will be to look after the health and welfare of our people," said Baba Kalyani, chairman and MD of Bharat Forge. "To that extent, we have put into focus all the suggestions that the government and the medical system has made including distancing, making sure that work-from-home is possible and checking people’s health condition everyday as they come into work especially temperature and as of now we don’t have single case in any of our facilities."

"However, as a precautionary measure and as per the government of Maharashtra’s notification, we have seized operations in all our facilities from last night till March 31,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Talking about the entire ecosystem, he said, “The vendors are also closed but we will help the vendors in our ecosystem. More than vendors, we have a lot of people who live alone and when this scare of coronavirus or COVID-19 came, many of them were running back to their homes. To prevent that, we have made arrangements for people so that they can get food before they go home, so that they don’t have to worry about their meal.”