BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs, which one should you buy?

The world is slowly starting to leave behind vehicles that use fossil fuel to power themselves. As climate change threatens to change the world forever, countries, corporations and people are slowly starting to adopt the measures needed to reduce carbon emissions across the world.

One of the biggest segments of the modern world that can reduce carbon emissions if decarbonised is the transportation sector.

But even as electric vehicles are becoming ever popular, the choice is not so simple. Between, BEVs, PHEVs, and HEVs what is the best choice for most consumers?

What are BEVs, PHEVs, and HEVs?

BEVs, PHEVs, and HEVs refer to Battery Electric Vehicles, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles, and Hybrid Electric Vehicles. The three are different types of electric vehicles that are differentiated by the proportion of power generation by an electric motor and an engine within the vehicle.

HEVs

Hybrid Electric Vehicles or HEVs are vehicles that contain a small electrical motor and an internal combustion engine. The electrical motor is used when the vehicle is accelerating and draws on the power from a small battery. The battery itself is charged through regenerative braking, which uses the power lost when braking or decelerating the car to charge the small battery.

The battery on the HEVs only have a range of a few kilometres and cannot be recharged by being plugged into an electrical grid. While more efficient than purely ICE vehicles in terms of fuel consumption, HEVs are still carbon-emitting vehicles. HEVs in India range from Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 2.65 crore in price.

PHEVs

PHEVs or Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles are similar to HEVs. These vehicles have an engine and an electrical motor, though the motor is bigger in size than HEVs. Just like regular hybrid vehicles, they can recharge their batteries through regenerative braking. But PHEVs have much larger batteries, which have a range of anywhere between 15 km to 65 km.

For these larger batteries, the PHEVs are also able to plug into the electrical grid and charge their batteries as well. Though they are still not capable of fast charging due to the limited voltage on their battery units. Because of their larger reliance on electrical engines, PHEVs are much less carbon-intensive than ICE vehicles and even regular hybrids. PHEV can often be much more expensive than standard hybrid cars, as they are only offered in premium models and rarely manufactured in India. Some PHEV examples are Audi A3 E-Tron, BMW 330e, BMWi8, BMWx5 xdrive40e, Chevy Volt and Kia Optima.

BEVs

Battery electric vehicles or BEVs are what some call the pinnacle of electric vehicle engineering. They possess no engine and are solely on the back of electrical motors. While such a feat was thought to be incredibly difficult if not downright impossible a few years ago, newer production BEVs have shown that they can easily compete with traditional vehicles and other hybrids in performance. While the range of such vehicles has been a concern, top models can easily achieve a range of 300 km on a full charge. BEVs cannot run on fossil fuel and need to be plugged into the electrical grid in order to be charged.

BEVs do not produce any emissions directly. Emissions from the BEV are created during their manufacturing process, and from the fact that if the electrical grid itself is using fossil fuel sources to produce energy. Despite that fact, BEVs are the most environmentally friendly vehicles out of all production vehicles in terms of carbon emissions. Due to their large battery sizes, BEVs are often available at subsided rates as governments have been trying to increase the adoption of EVs to reduce emissions.