By CNBCTV18.com

Mini With the launch of several hybrid cars in the country, customers now have the luxury to choose an hybrid SUV that suits them the best.

Rising fuel costs and low availability of EV charging infrastructure have created a need for alternative fuel options in India. Since our reliance on traditional fuels will continue for a few more years, one of the most attractive solutions is hybrid cars that combine a traditional combustion engine with an electrical system to improve fuel efficiency. Several automakers in India have now launched affordable hybrid cars, especially in the popular SUV segment. Here is a look at some of the top hybrid SUV options that are currently available in India.

1. Toyota Urban Cruiser

Price: Rs 10.45 - 19.65 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Mileage: 19.39 - 27.97 km/l.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is the first mid-size SUV in India to come with a strong hybrid powertrain. The SUV pack a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that comes mated to either a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. It is also the first-in-segment Hybrid SUV to get an AWD option.

2. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Price: 10.45 - 19.65 Lakh.

Mileage: 19.38 - 27.97 km/l.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the latest offering in the hybrid SUV market. With the Grand Vitara, customers get a 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. The Grand Vitara Progressive Smart Hybrid is available with 5-speed Manual and 6-Speed Automatic transmission options and only the electric hybrid variant gets an e-CVT gearbox.

3. MG Hector Plus

Price: Rs. 16.43 Lakh and goes up to Rs. 21.00 Lakh.

Mileage: 16.6 km/l.

The MG Hector Plus has a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor with a hybrid system. The petrol engine produces 141bhp of power and 250Nm of torque The turbo-petrol motor is paired with a six-speed manual unit for the electric hybrid versions.