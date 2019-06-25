BEST committee decides to reduce bus fares to boost ridership
Updated : June 25, 2019 10:24 PM IST
As per the decision taken at the Undertaking's Special Committee meeting, the minimum non-AC bus fare has been reduced from Rs 8 to Rs 5 for the first five kilometres, while maximum fare for this class has been capped at Rs 20.
The minimum AC bus fare has been brought down from Rs 20 to Rs 6 and maximum fare has been kept at Rs 25.
