Here’s some good news for luxury car lovers who seek comfort as well as a fast drive. British luxury carmaker Bentley has unveiled a new Speed version of its Continental GT. The company describes the car “the most dynamic road car in Bentley’s 101-year history.”

Bentley claims this is the ultimate Continental GT with a 6-litre 12-cylinder engine. Also, it may be the last time that this engine is available in a new Continental GT Speed.

This as the Euro 7 standard will apply to new cars from 2025, meaning there won’t be a 12-cylinder combustion engine.

Design

Bentley says the new GT Speed to be a state-of-the-art car, maintaining its classic-yet-sporty look. The Speed can be recognised by its black grille. Besides, there are air vents on its modified front screens, illuminated door sill plates, various Speed indicators and 22-inch alloy wheels.

As for the interiors, Bentley claims that the most beautiful materials have been handcrafted into an impressive whole. The steering wheel and seats are covered in leather with a diamond stitching pattern and Alcantara.

Besides, one can customise the interiors as every Continental GT can be completely personalised, and the Speed version is no exception. Exclusive to the Speed is a choice of Piano Black veneer, Crown Cut Walnut, Dark Stained Burr Walnut and Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus.

Features

The new Speed is more advanced than the regular Continental GT, even as it is not that fast. The Speed has four-wheel steering, an electric rear differential lock, three-chamber air suspension and Bentley Dynamic Ride. To make the car easier to manoeuvre, the rear wheels turn opposite to the steering angle at low speeds. And at high speeds, the rear wheels also steer for better stability.

The Continental GT Speed’s whisper-quiet engine with twin turbos now delivers 659 hp, enabling it to complete a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds. It can run at a top speed of 335 km/h.

Availability in India