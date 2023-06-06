Bengaluru EV startup ‘River’ raises $15 million in a recent investment round

This latest funding round marks River's third successful round, following a $2 million seed round in March 2021 and an $11 million Series A round in July 2022.

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle (EV) startup, River, announced on Tuesday that it has successfully raised $15 million in a recent investment round led by Al Futtaim Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Dubai.

The capital injection is said to enable River to accelerate its growth and strengthen its manufacturing and distribution networks, setting the stage for the launch of its first product, the Indie, in August 2023.

On the upcoming launch of Indie, Aravind Mani, Co-Founder & CEO, River, told CNBC-TV18, "We are starting the delivery now, we have a very healthy pipeline of orders starting in August in Bangalore. After that we have a city-wise scale-up plan, we want to be in around three to five cities by December 2023 and around 50 cities by the end of December 24. So, that is the path that we are tracking. We are looking at reaching a run rate of around 500 scooters per month by December 2023 and close to around 5,000 scooters per month by December 2024."

The funding will also support the expansion of River's workforce, doubling it from 300 to 600 employees, across various departments such as manufacturing, marketing, and product management.

About the investment, Paul Willis of Al Futtaim Group said, “We’re excited to partner with River and witness Indie’s potential in India and possibly even the world. At Al Futtaim Group, we firmly believe that the Indian EV landscape holds immense under-tapped potential, and we are confident that Indie will play a key role in unlocking this potential.”

Al Futtaim Group has a presence in over 20 countries and a workforce of more than 33,000 across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

Also Read: EV sales saw sharp jump in May thanks to expected price rises due to subsidy reductions

“This latest round pushes River's total funding past the $28 million mark, further validating its strong potential and business model. Notably, River is the sole Indian investment for Al Futtaim group, Toyota Ventures, Trucks VC, and Maniv Mobility,” the company said in a statement.

Mani also expressed gratitude towards the investors, highlighting the company's commitment to building a billion-dollar business from scratch. He stated, "With River, we’ve set the base to build a billion-dollar business from scratch, and we thank all our investors for supporting us in our journey."

Vipin George, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at River, emphasised the uniqueness of their product, the Indie, which has been designed specifically for the Indian lifestyle and road conditions. With its distinct features, including 14-inch wheels, crash guards, and front footpegs, the Indie aims to provide a stylish and practical riding experience. George expressed enthusiasm, stating that the investment brings them closer to bringing the Indie to customers.

Jim Adler from Toyota Ventures, another existing investor, expressed confidence in River and its unique value proposition. Adler noted that River's progress has instilled continued confidence in the company and its vision, and he looks forward to its future.

This latest funding round marks River's third successful round, following a $2 million seed round in March 2021 and an $11 million Series A round in July 2022.