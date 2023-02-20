Bengaluru electric AC double-deckers busess to begin ops in March: Check fare, features, routes and more

The first AC double-decker e-bus is expected to launch in March, ahead of the assembly elections likely to be held in May this year. Four more e-buses will be deployed in April or May.

Bengaluru will soon get AC double-decker electric buses for travel in the city. The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is expected to deploy the first double-decker electric bus in the IT city in March, sccording to reports. It will add more electric buses to its fleet in April and May, Times Now reported. The five double decker e-buses will be supplied by Switch Mobility, the EV subsidiary of Ashok Leyland.

The Switch EiV 22 has been created, developed and produced in India. The company emerged as the lone bidder to win the deal for a total Rs 10 crore.

The BMTC plans to run the AC double-deckers before the election model code of conduct takes effect, according to officials. Elections for the Karnataka assembly are expected to take place before May.

Here's a look at what tickets could be priced at, the routes the electirc AC busses would ply on and special features that commuters would enjoy.

Ticket

The ticket price for the AC double-deckers will be the same as Vajra (Volvo AC) fare. The minimum fare for adults on the Vajra bus is Rs 10 and the daily pass currently costs Rs 120, while the monthly pass costs Rs 1800.

Routes

The first double-deckers will be implemented for regular passenger service on the Hebbal-Silk Board route.

Features

The Switch EiV 22 will feature premium interior design, lightweight cushions and several car-like features for comfortable commute, the company claimed.

The e-bus features wide front and rear doors, two staircases for the double decker, and an emergency door. The e-buses will have a seating capacity of 65 passengers along with digital tap-in tap-out ticketing service available on the bus. There will be high-definition CCTV cameras in the vehicles.

The buses will feature a dual gun charging system and they can be fully charged in 80 minutes and can cover 250 km.