Bengaluru auto strike today against private bike taxi aggregators, check details here

Bengaluru's autorickshaw drivers will go on a protest for 24-hours starting Monday in opposition to the city's private bike taxi aggregators.
The head of the Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers' Union, M Manjunath, has announced that from Sunday night's midnight to Monday night's midnight, over two lakh autorickshaws will be off the road, as reported by PTI.
In the state capital of Karnataka, the organisation boasts one of the largest memberships of autorickshaw drivers
The autorickshaw drivers will also take out a march from Bengaluru City Railway Station to the Chief Minister's House.
"We will observe a 24-hour strike starting from Sunday midnight. Our agitation is against the illegal operation of bike taxis operating in the city," Manjunath told PTI.
He asserted that although the state transportation department considers bike taxis to be unlawful, the drivers continue to use them freely on city streets.
Manjunath added that 21 associations of autorickshaw drivers have united in opposition to the bike taxis.
Also read: Ola, Uber and Rapido auto services 'illegal in Bengaluru' auto drivers union to launch Namma Yatri app
A video of an autorickshaw driver allegedly breaking a bike taxi driver's phone at a busy city intersection due to the suspected illegal use of such services recently went viral. In an effort to attract clients, autorickshaw drivers and bike taxis have been fighting for space on Bengaluru's highways.
