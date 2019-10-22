Auto
Benelli launches Imperiale 400 in India at Rs 1.69 lakh
Updated : October 22, 2019 02:54 PM IST
Benelli's classic model Imperiale 400 is powered by a 374cc air-cooled BSIV engine capable of delivering a maximum power of 21PS at 5500rpm, the company said in a statement.
Customers can book the model at the company’s official website or by visiting the nearest Benelli India dealership with a down payment of Rs 4,000, it added.
