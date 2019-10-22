Benelli launches Imperiale 400 in India at Rs 1.69 lakh

Italian superbike manufacturer Benelli on Tuesday launched one of its most awaited model, Imperiale 400, in India at a price of Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Benelli's classic model Imperiale 400 is powered by a 374cc air-cooled BSIV engine capable of delivering a maximum power of 21PS at 5500rpm, the company said in a statement.

“We are betting big on the segment with the launch of the Imperiale 400 and are confident of capturing a significant market share with a number of dealership launches set to take place, to ensure that our services and the Imperiale 400 is within reach for every rider out there,” said Benelli India managing director Vikas Jhabakh.

Customers can book the model at the company’s official website or by visiting the nearest Benelli India dealership with a down payment of Rs 4,000, the company said.

Apart from offering three-year unlimited kilometer warranty as standard, the company said Imperiale 400 is introduced with complimentary service for the first 2 years.

It has also introduced an annual maintenance contract for the Imperiale 400 for hassle-free customer experience, which can be availed after the completion of the first 2 years.

MD Jhabakh added that the series of new introductions by the company in the last two months in the Indian market is a reflection of Benelli’s commitment to India.