Battle for the brand name: Why Munjals are fighting over 'Hero'

As the EV manufacturing is finally witnessing growth, competition is inevitable. A legal battle has started within the Hero group. Hero Electric (owned by Vijay Munjal and his son Naveen Munjal) has taken Hero MotoCorp (owned by Vijay's cousin Pawan Munjal) to the Delhi High Court seeking an injunction preventing the latter from selling its upcoming electric two-wheelers under the brand name 'Hero'.

What is the case?

Hero Electric is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of electric two-wheelers in India. Functional since 2010, the company claims to have the rights to sell electric vehicles under the brand name 'Hero'. These rights were acquired by the father-son duo when Munjal families split their businesses and went separate ways.

As the EV market is witnessing exponential growth and is expected to foster a compounded growth rate of 90 percent this decade, major players are entering the segment, and Hero MotoCorp is one of them. The fossil-fuelled scooter and bike manufacturer recently announced the launch of its electric two-wheelers.

It is believed that the company might want to sell its upcoming product under the same brand name as their petrol-powered vehicles, and thus, Hero Electric has moved Delhi High Court seeking an order to stop Hero MotoCorp from doing so.

The journey so far

Electric vehicles are being seen as the future of automobiles. However, this future was far from being imagined when the Munjal family, in May 2010, split its multi-billion dollars into various family members. During the split, Brijmohan Lall Munjal and his sons were given Hero Honda Motors, now Hero MotoCorp. Among the sons, Pawan Munjal was the current managing director of the company.

Late Dayanand Munjal was handed over Hero Exports and the underdog at that time, Hero Electric. Hero Electric, started in 2007, claims to have sold roughly 3.5 lakh units in the country and aims to expand its manufacturing capacity from 75,000 units to 10 lakh units in the next four years.

The journey ahead

According to reports, India currently has 1.44 lakh electric two-wheelers, and the number is expected to grow 10 times by 2026.

In case the court's decision is in favour of Hero Electric, Hero MotoCorp will have to do away with the 'Hero' brand and launch their electric vehicles under a new brand name which will incur additional advertisement costs. Reports have surfaced suggesting that Hero MotoCorp has registered the name 'Vida', which is expected to be the name of their electric production line.

Hero Electric is willing to take appropriate measures to safeguard the rights of the company in the brand and prevent any unprecedented violations. "We have the exclusive ownership of the brand 'Hero' for non-polluting, green, and electric or environmentally friendly vehicles for personal or commercial use. Over the past decade and a half, we have worked tirelessly to further build the legacy of the brand 'Hero' by journeying into electric and empowering India towards a greener future," said Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric, told Fortune.