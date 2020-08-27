Auto Battery majors Exide Industries and Amara Raja register first revenue decline in 20 years Updated : August 27, 2020 04:50 PM IST The two major battery players, Exide Industries and Amara Raja Batteries have seen their revenue hurting by loss of sales due to the lockdown in the latter half of March 2020. Both, Exide and Amara Raja have been in a high capex phase which has hurt cash flows and the return ratios. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply