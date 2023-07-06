There’s a generational change in the world’s biggest two-wheeler market

By Sriram Iyer

India is a price sensitive market and the income gap is widening. But that’s only half the story. The other half is that of a new generation of booming, aspirational middle class with different tastes. The aesthetics of a 20 year-old today is very different from what it was a couple of decades ago. That would explain the entry of Scrambler 400 (introduced by Bajaj Auto and British luxury bike maker Triumph) along with the X440 (born out of the partnership between Hero Moto and Harley Davidson).

The entry of the Scrambler 400 (introduced by Bajaj Auto along with British luxury bike maker Triumph) and the X440 (born out of the Hero Moto and Harley Davidson tie-up) — in the same week — may be a sign of generational change in the Indian two-wheeler space. The rationale could be the same for Maruti Suzuki to go for its most-expensive car. The last time India, the world’s biggest two-wheeler market, saw the bar rise so significantly was around the turn of the century.

While still a hub for commuter bikes (about 100 cc) like the iconic Splendour and the TVS Victor, Indians embraced the (about 150 cc) Bajaj Pulsar and Hero CBZ (when it was still called Hero Honda) with a surprising amount of excitement.