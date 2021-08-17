Bajaj Pulsar 250, biggest ever, to launch in November, confirms Rajiv Bajaj

Bajaj Auto will be launching the new Pulsar 250 in November. The new Pulsar will be the biggest ever the company has made, Bajaj MD Rajiv Bajaj said. The launch will coincide with the 20th anniversary of the Pulsar brand.

“On the 20th anniversary of the Pulsar, in November of this year, we are poised to launch the all-new Pulsar platform, which will, of course, start with the biggest Pulsar we have ever made. I won't say exactly how big and then, of course, that platform will, over the next 12 months work its way down all the way to the smallest Pulsars that we make. So, that is our biggest product move in the near future,” Bajaj said in an interview with CNBC-TV18

The Pulsar 250 could cost around Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom), NewsBytes reported.

The Pulsar is one of the most popular motorcycles in the Indian subcontinent and one of the biggest factors for making Bajaj the ‘world's most valuable motorcycle company’.

“It was in 2001, Bajaj Auto 2.0 was born with the launch of the Pulsar in November 2001, to be precise, and that changed everything for us and from there on, we went on to become a motorcycle company, essentially,” added Bajaj

As per a RushLane report, the Pulsar 250 could have three variants -- naked (NS250), fully faired (RS250) and semi-faired (250F). The names, however, have not been confirmed and all the three variants have been spied while being tested over the last few weeks.

The report added that the upcoming Pulsar looks like a combination of the Pulsar NS200 and Dominar 250. It has an LED headlight cluster which is akin to the Dominar 250, while the alloy wheels, rear cowl, split seats, split pillion grab rails bear an uncanny similarity with the NS200. The suspension set-up consists of a mono-shock at the rear and with telescopic forks at the front.

With this model, Bajaj is expected to introduce an all-new 250-cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine along with 24 bhp and 20 Nm of peak torque, the report said. It also suggested that Bajaj might not introduce anything new and use the pre-existing 248.77cc single-cylinder, DOHC, a liquid-cooled motor which is found in Dominar 250 and the KTM Duke.

As far as other features are concerned, both ends of the bike could be equipped with disc brakes along with a dual-channel ABS. There are also chances of Bajaj adding a fully digital console with smartphone connectivity and several riding modes.