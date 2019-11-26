Auto
Bajaj to invest $8 million in bike rental startup Yulu
Updated : November 26, 2019 06:19 PM IST
Bajaj will make electric two-wheelers for Yulu, an electric scooter rental startup.
Bajaj will also consider facilitating the vehicle finance needs of Yulu.
Yulu said it plans to increase its fleet size to 100,000 electric two-wheelers by December 2020.
