Bajaj to invest $8 million in bike rental startup Yulu

Updated : November 26, 2019 06:19 PM IST

Bajaj will make electric two-wheelers for Yulu, an electric scooter rental startup.
Bajaj will also consider facilitating the vehicle finance needs of Yulu.
Yulu said it plans to increase its fleet size to 100,000 electric two-wheelers by December 2020.
FASTags to become mandatory from December 1. Everything you need to know

India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

