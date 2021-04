Bajaj Auto resumed bookings for its Chetak electric scooter on Tuesday, albeit for a limited period only. Just last month, the two-wheeler giant had raised the price of Chetak by Rs 15,000 before it stopped accepting bookings. The company had reintroduced its veteran Chetak brand in the form of an electric scooter in India early last year.

The Bajaj Chetak, which rivals the likes of TVS iQube, and Ather 450X, can be booked online or through authorised dealerships in Pune and Bengaluru. On the company's official website, one can reserve a scooter for Rs 2,000. The cancellation charge is Rs 1,000.

As of December 2020, the vehicle retailed from 18 dealerships — five in Pune and the rest in Bengaluru.

The company aims at increasing the availability of the e-scooter in at least 24 more cities this year and has plans to ramp up its production.

Financial Express quoted Rakesh Sharma, the executive director of Bajaj Auto, as saying that the company had developed alternate supply sources. Sharma, however, was worried about the looming lockdown in Maharashtra due to a surge in the coronavirus cases, which could impact sales.

It comes in two variants, Urbane and Premium. Besides, it has two riding modes — Eco and Power.

The e-scooter runs on a 3kWh lithium-ion battery that is rated for a full charge range of 95 km in the Eco mode and 85 km in the Sport. The Li-ion battery can run for 70,000 km and can be charged in less than five hours. A three years or 50,000 km warranty is offered on the scooter.

Its motor delivers 4.1kW power, while the torque is 16Nm.

Price

Present price Old price Difference

Urbane Rs 1.15 lakh Rs 1 lakh Rs 15,000

Premium Rs 1.2 lakh Rs 1.15 lakh Rs 5,000