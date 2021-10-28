Bajaj Pulsar 250, 250F to launch today; check details

Bajaj Auto is all set to launch its Pulsar 250 and 250F today. Both models have gotten updated styling with some of the iconic Pulsar detailing still on there. Pulsar 250 will come with a naked styling while 250F has been teased in a semi-faired design.

The iconic taillights of the Pulsar will remain the same, while LED DRLs have been added to the front above the headlamps. Both bikes will use the same but new engine. The engine is reportedly a 250cc engine that's going to be air-cooled and capable of outputting 26PS of power and 22Nm of torque.

While price and other similar details have not been announced yet, the Pulsar 250 is expected to cost Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Pulsar 250F will come at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Pulsar was jointly designed by Bajaj Autos and motorcycle designer Glynn Kerr, before its initial launch nearly two decades ago. Over the years, Pulsar has come to dominate the high performance motorcycle segment. The bike sold the most units in the 150cc to 200cc range with over 37,193 units sold in February 2021 and nearly 24 percent of the market share. Though at one point, the model commanded nearly half of the market segment.

The unveiling can be caught on the official launch event website.