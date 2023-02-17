Bajaj Pulsar 220F to make a comeback in India as production restarts

The new Pulsar 220F will be powered by the same 220cc engine which powered the discontinued model in 2022 and churns out 20.6 BHP and 18.5 Nm. No other changes are expected in the design or the features, but Bajaj is likely to add OBD2 for onboard diagnostics.

Homegrown automotive manufacturer Bajaj Auto is planning to relaunch the Pulsar 220F in India and has restarted its production. The motorcycle has reported to start arriving at dealerships and the deliveries are likely to begin in the next few weeks.

The Pulsar 220F was discontinued in April 2022, following the launch of the next-gen Pulsar N250 and F250. The company decided to gradually phase out the Pulsar 220F due to the limited demand for the same.

Bajaj is expected to price the new Pulsar 220F around Rs 1.35 lakh and the bike is expected to come equipped with the same powertrain as the discontinued model, which was already BS6-compliant.

The new Pulsar 220F will be powered by the same 220cc engine which powered the discontinued model and churns out 20.6 brake horsepower (BHP) and 18.5 newton metre of torque (Nm). No other changes are expected in the design or the features, but Bajaj is likely to add OBD2 for onboard diagnostics.

According to the photos of the new Pulsar 220F, which have gone viral on social media platforms, the bike has features such as a large windscreen, LED projector headlamp, halogen turn indicators, clip-on handlebar, carbon-fibre design elements, split seats and upswept exhaust.

The Pulsar 220F will get the same equipment as the discontinued model and will come with telescopic front forks, dual rear shock absorbers and disc brakes at both ends with integrated single-channel anti-lock breaking system (ABS).