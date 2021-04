Bajaj Auto closed the bookings for its new Chetak electric scooter within 48 hours of re-opening the online booking due to overwhelming demand from customers. The company had resumed the bookings on April 13, on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, at 9 am.

Customers were able to book Chetak online on a first come first serve basis. The company will review the supply situation and announce the next round of booking opportunity.

The electric Chetak was introduced in India early last year. Bajaj had increased the Chetak scooter’s price by Rs 15,000 last month before it stopped accepting further bookings.

The electric scooter is currently available in retail only in Bangalore and Pune, though Bajaj plans to make it available in 24 more cities across India.

Bajaj said that it took the decision to stop the booking to review the supply chain challenges and to ramp up the production, in view of the high demand.

Buyers could reserve a scooter for Rs 2,000 through the company’s official website. The company charges Rs 1000 for the cancellation of a booking.

The automotive manufacturer also plans to launch the Chetak in European markets, officially registering its design and the European Union Intellectual Property Office last year.

Back home, Bajaj announced that it would review the supply situation for Bajaj Chetak before it announces that it will re-open bookings again.