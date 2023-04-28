Breaking News
Nifty reclaims 18,000, close at over 2-month high
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsBajaj Chetak's growth slowed due to supply chain, production issues: Rakesh Sharma

Bajaj Chetak's growth slowed due to supply chain, production issues: Rakesh Sharma

Bajaj Chetak's growth slowed due to supply chain, production issues: Rakesh Sharma
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 3:44:50 PM IST (Published)

“3 months ago, we were in 40 cities, now we've expanded to 88 cities with Chetak stores,” said Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, adding that the company will hopefully expand the portfolio by the end of this year.

Pune-based automotive manufacturing company Bajaj Auto Limited on Friday said that the company faced glitches in its supply chain and wasn’t able to improve production and was slow in expanding its network.

Recommended Articles

View All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, said, “We're apologetic about coming to Delhi so late.” He added that the company wanted to enter Delhi in a nice manner and was planning to open a facility in Lutyens Delhi.
“Three months ago, we were in 40 cities, now we've expanded to 88 cities with Chetak stores,” said Sharma adding that the company will hopefully expand the portfolio by the end of this year.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X