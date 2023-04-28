Bajaj Chetak's growth slowed due to supply chain, production issues: Rakesh Sharma

“3 months ago, we were in 40 cities, now we've expanded to 88 cities with Chetak stores,” said Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, adding that the company will hopefully expand the portfolio by the end of this year.

Pune-based automotive manufacturing company Bajaj Auto Limited on Friday said that the company faced glitches in its supply chain and wasn’t able to improve production and was slow in expanding its network.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, said, “We're apologetic about coming to Delhi so late.” He added that the company wanted to enter Delhi in a nice manner and was planning to open a facility in Lutyens Delhi.

“Three months ago, we were in 40 cities, now we've expanded to 88 cities with Chetak stores,” said Sharma adding that the company will hopefully expand the portfolio by the end of this year.