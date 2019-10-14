Bajaj Chetak to make a comeback in all new electric avatar, says report

After the famed Java motorbikes, it is Bajaj Chetak’s turn to make a comeback. Bajaj Auto, as reported Financial Express, will soon launch an electric scooter named Chetak Chic Electric under its Urbanite brand.

The launch of the much-anticipated scooter that has already been seen numerous times during its test stage will not take much time as the new urbanite brand, that is entrusted with the sale of all-electric models, is set to happen this week, the report said.

The event, which is reportedly titled 'Hamara Kal,' will be attended by Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways and Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog.

The new model, the report says, is expected to priced around Rs one lakh and is expected to take on models such as Ather 450. The model is expected to sport new quality features like a retro-modern design and a rounded headlamp which is expected to be an all-LED unit with LED DRLs. Similarly early spied images indicate that the scooter could spot a single side trailing arm unit like the one seen on Vespa.