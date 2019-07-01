Auto
Bajaj Auto's local two-wheeler sales fall 2% in June
Updated : July 01, 2019 11:16 AM IST
The sales' numbers, as reported by the automaker, is slightly higher than Nomura's estimate — 4.02 lakh units.
The exports, the company said, increased by three percent at 1.75 lakh units, a notch higher than 1.69 lakh units that was recorded in June 2018.
Shares of Bajaj Auto increased by 2.22 percent, when the firm announced its sales numbers for the month of June.
