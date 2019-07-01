Auto

Bajaj Auto's local two-wheeler sales fall 2% in June

Updated : July 01, 2019 11:16 AM IST

The sales' numbers, as reported by the automaker, is slightly higher than Nomura's estimate — 4.02 lakh units.

The exports, the company said, increased by three percent at 1.75 lakh units, a notch higher than 1.69 lakh units that was recorded in June 2018.