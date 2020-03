Auto

Bajaj Auto's February sales decline 10%

Updated : March 02, 2020 10:18 AM IST

The company sold 354,913 units in last month as compared to 393,089 units it sold in February 2019.

Total domestic vehicle sales in February declined 24 percent to 168,747 units from 221,706 units while exports rose 9 percent to 186,166 units YoY.