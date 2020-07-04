  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Bajaj Auto unions demand factory halt after 250 workers catch coronavirus

Updated : July 04, 2020 08:39 PM IST

The Bajaj Auto factory affected is located in western Maharashtra, the state with the highest number of cases of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.
The company said on June 26 that 140 of the roughly 8,000 staff at the factory had caught the virus and two had died.
Bajaj Auto unions demand factory halt after 250 workers catch coronavirus

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

COVID-19: NEET postponed to Sept 13, JEE-Mains to be held from Sept 1, says HRD Ministry

COVID-19: NEET postponed to Sept 13, JEE-Mains to be held from Sept 1, says HRD Ministry

Retail next growth area for RIL; raising target price to Rs 1,900 by Mar, says SP Tulsian

Retail next growth area for RIL; raising target price to Rs 1,900 by Mar, says SP Tulsian

Britannia Q4 meets analyst estimates; stocking by households to boost Q1, says co

Britannia Q4 meets analyst estimates; stocking by households to boost Q1, says co

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement