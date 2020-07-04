Auto Bajaj Auto unions demand factory halt after 250 workers catch coronavirus Updated : July 04, 2020 08:39 PM IST The Bajaj Auto factory affected is located in western Maharashtra, the state with the highest number of cases of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes. The company said on June 26 that 140 of the roughly 8,000 staff at the factory had caught the virus and two had died. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply