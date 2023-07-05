Bajaj Triumph launches the Street 400 and Scrambler 400 in India

Bajaj Auto Triumph Launch: India's motorcycle company Bajaj Auto teamed up with UK's Triumph Motorcycles to launch two new 400cc bikes —Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X — on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
India's motorcycle company Bajaj Auto teamed up with UK's Triumph Motorcycles to launch two new 400cc bikes —Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X — on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Earlier, CNBC-TV18 had reported that, quoting sources, that the Bajaj Auto plans to keep the price of the the motorcycles will be below Rs 3 lakh, with a possible price tag of around Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). This competitive pricing strategy aims to make these powerful bikes more accessible to a wider range of customers.
To meet the expected demand in India and international markets, Bajaj Auto has initially set up a production capacity of 5,000 Triumph motorcycles per month, sources told CNBC-TV18. However, if there is a higher demand for these bikes in both domestic and export markets, the company is prepared to increase production to 10,000 units per month.
This story is being updated
First Published: Jul 5, 2023 2:03 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Nine things to do before you trade in Futures | Explainer
Jul 5, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Midair Musings | Rising airfares and a policy dilemma — here's why the situation won't ease anytime soon
Jul 5, 2023 IST7 Min Read
Tyre industry set to double its revenue in next decade
Jul 4, 2023 IST3 Min Read