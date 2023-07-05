Bajaj Triumph launches the Street 400 and Scrambler 400 in India

Bajaj Auto Triumph Launch: India's motorcycle company Bajaj Auto teamed up with UK's Triumph Motorcycles to launch two new 400cc bikes —Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X — on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Earlier, CNBC-TV18 had reported that , quoting sources, that the Bajaj Auto plans to keep the price of the the motorcycles will be below Rs 3 lakh, with a possible price tag of around Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). This competitive pricing strategy aims to make these powerful bikes more accessible to a wider range of customers.

To meet the expected demand in India and international markets, Bajaj Auto has initially set up a production capacity of 5,000 Triumph motorcycles per month, sources told CNBC-TV18. However, if there is a higher demand for these bikes in both domestic and export markets, the company is prepared to increase production to 10,000 units per month.

