Bajaj Auto unveils first set of motorcycles in partnership with Triumph, India launch on July 5

Both motorcycles were conceived and designed in the UK and feature an all-new engine, a six-speed gearbox, 40 PS peak power and 37.5 Nm peak torque. The motorcycles also include rider-focused technology, superior engine-management, traction control system and dual channel Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS).

Bajaj Auto Ltd., unveiled two new Triumph motorcycles under the Bajaj-Triumph partnership, a first for their collaboration. The company unveiled the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X overnight in London.

While the Speed 400 will join Triumph's Speed Twin 900 and 1200, the Scrambler 400 X is inspired by the Scrambler 900 and 1200.

Along with Factory-fitted security and all-LED lighting, both motorcycles are also equipped with a steering lock and an anti-theft immobiliser.

The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X will be launched in India on July 5, according to the press statement.

Bajaj Auto and Triumph had announced a strategic partnership in 2020, under which they planned to create a range of mid-sized Triumph motorcycles. This is Bajaj Auto's third bike-manufacturing collaboration after KTM and Husqvarna.

Basudeb Banerjee of ICICI Securities had told CNBC-TV18 on April 11 that pricing will decide the premium bike competition between Triumph and Royal Enfield and it will depend on the launch lineup from Triumph.

"From a Triumph perspective, it all depends upon which genre of model they are launching, what is their pricing. So if the on-road price is somewhere around Rs 4 lakh or above, similar to other brands, I don't think it will sell more than 500 units a month. And that's not going to move the needle from a financial perspective. So if they are able to come up with a 220CC model on-road price of sub Rs 3 lakh, then it is a different ballgame," Banerjee had said.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 on June 1, Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said that the company will continue to grow at twice the industry rate and that he expects the industry to grow by 3-5 percent over the next 2-3 months.