Bajaj Auto unveils first set of motorcycles in partnership with Triumph, India launch on July 5

Both motorcycles were conceived and designed in the UK and feature an all-new engine, a six-speed gearbox, 40 PS peak power and 37.5 Nm peak torque. The motorcycles also include rider-focused technology, superior engine-management, traction control system and dual channel Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS).
Bajaj Auto Ltd., unveiled two new Triumph motorcycles under the Bajaj-Triumph partnership, a first for their collaboration. The company unveiled the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X overnight in London.
While the Speed 400 will join Triumph's Speed Twin 900 and 1200, the Scrambler 400 X is inspired by the Scrambler 900 and 1200.
Both motorcycles were conceived and designed in the UK and feature an all-new engine, a six-speed gearbox, 40 PS peak power and 37.5 Nm peak torque. The motorcycles also include rider-focused technology, superior engine-management, traction control system and dual channel Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS).
Along with Factory-fitted security and all-LED lighting, both motorcycles are also equipped with a steering lock and an anti-theft immobiliser.
The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X will be launched in India on July 5, according to the press statement.
Triumph currently has 15 dealerships in India and Bajaj Auto is looking to expand the existing dealerships from 15 to 120 in the next 2 years. Bajaj Auto will now have 5 exclusive retail channels including KTM, Bajaj motorcycles, Chetak electric and three wheelers.
Bajaj Auto and Triumph had announced a strategic partnership in 2020, under which they planned to create a range of mid-sized Triumph motorcycles. This is Bajaj Auto's third bike-manufacturing collaboration after KTM and Husqvarna.
Basudeb Banerjee of ICICI Securities had told CNBC-TV18 on April 11 that pricing will decide the premium bike competition between Triumph and Royal Enfield and it will depend on the launch lineup from Triumph.
"From a Triumph perspective, it all depends upon which genre of model they are launching, what is their pricing. So if the on-road price is somewhere around Rs 4 lakh or above, similar to other brands, I don't think it will sell more than 500 units a month. And that's not going to move the needle from a financial perspective. So if they are able to come up with a 220CC model on-road price of sub Rs 3 lakh, then it is a different ballgame," Banerjee had said.
In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 on June 1, Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said that the company will continue to grow at twice the industry rate and that he expects the industry to grow by 3-5 percent over the next 2-3 months.
Sharma also spoke about the improving sales in Nigeria, where sales in May stood at 30,000 units from 26,000 units in March. Bajaj Auto now has an 18 percent domestic market share. Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj told CNBC-TV18 on June 21 that exports of 1.5 lakh units are likely in the next quarter.
Shares of Bajaj Auto have been among the best performers on the Nifty 50 index this year, gaining nearly 30 percent year-to-date.
First Published: Jun 28, 2023 8:15 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Indian markets have had a bull run like no other in the last 23 years
Jun 28, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Nifty 50 hits record high - Reliance, ITC, ICICI Bank among top contributors
Jun 28, 2023 IST3 Min Read
National Insurance Awareness Day | Aviva India CEO's tips on five impactful habits that can help reduce risk of escalating medical cost
Jun 28, 2023 IST4 Min Read