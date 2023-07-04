Bajaj Auto-Triumph Motorcycles of UK to launch affordable 400cc bikes on July 5

Bajaj Auto plans to keep the price of these motorcycles below Rs 3 lakh, with a possible price tag of around Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Recently, rival Hero MotoCorp launched the X440 in partnership with Harley Davidson at Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

India motorcycle company Bajaj Auto is teaming up with UK's Triumph Motorcycles to introduce their new range of 400cc motorcycles. The launch is scheduled for tomorrow (July 5), and these bikes are expected to have a big impact both in Indian and global markets.

According to CNBC-TV18 sources, Bajaj Auto plans to keep the price of these motorcycles below Rs 3 lakh, with a possible price tag of around Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). This competitive pricing strategy aims to make these powerful bikes more accessible to a wider range of customers.

Prior to this, Bajaj Auto's rival Hero MotoCorp, another major player in the Indian market, recently launched the X440 in partnership with Harley Davidson. However, the X440 is currently only available in India, priced at Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Auto will introduce two models from Triumph Motorcycles, namely the Triumph 400cc Roadster and the Scrambler, in India and other global markets. To meet the expected demand, Bajaj Auto has initially set up a production capacity of 5,000 Triumph motorcycles per month, sources told CNBC-TV18. However, if there is a higher demand for these bikes in both domestic and export markets, the company is prepared to increase production to 10,000 units per month.

Starting from July 5, interested customers can make bookings for the Triumph motorcycles in India, with sales officially commencing on the same day.