CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsBajaj Auto Triumph Motorcycles of UK to launch affordable 400cc bikes on July 5

Bajaj Auto-Triumph Motorcycles of UK to launch affordable 400cc bikes on July 5

Bajaj Auto-Triumph Motorcycles of UK to launch affordable 400cc bikes on July 5
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Parikshit Luthra  Jul 4, 2023 8:38:09 PM IST (Updated)

Bajaj Auto plans to keep the price of these motorcycles below Rs 3 lakh, with a possible price tag of around Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Recently, rival Hero MotoCorp launched the X440 in partnership with Harley Davidson at Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

India motorcycle company Bajaj Auto is teaming up with UK's Triumph Motorcycles to introduce their new range of 400cc motorcycles. The launch is scheduled for tomorrow (July 5), and these bikes are expected to have a big impact both in Indian and global markets.

According to CNBC-TV18 sources, Bajaj Auto plans to keep the price of these motorcycles below Rs 3 lakh, with a possible price tag of around Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). This competitive pricing strategy aims to make these powerful bikes more accessible to a wider range of customers.
Prior to this, Bajaj Auto's rival Hero MotoCorp, another major player in the Indian market, recently launched the X440 in partnership with Harley Davidson. However, the X440 is currently only available in India, priced at Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom).
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X