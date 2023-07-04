Bajaj Auto-Triumph Motorcycles of UK to launch affordable 400cc bikes on July 5

Bajaj Auto plans to keep the price of these motorcycles below Rs 3 lakh, with a possible price tag of around Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Recently, rival Hero MotoCorp launched the X440 in partnership with Harley Davidson at Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

India motorcycle company Bajaj Auto is teaming up with UK's Triumph Motorcycles to introduce their new range of 400cc motorcycles. The launch is scheduled for tomorrow (July 5), and these bikes are expected to have a big impact both in Indian and global markets.

According to CNBC-TV18 sources, Bajaj Auto plans to keep the price of these motorcycles below Rs 3 lakh, with a possible price tag of around Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). This competitive pricing strategy aims to make these powerful bikes more accessible to a wider range of customers.