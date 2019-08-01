Bajaj Auto total vehicle sales fall 5% in July

Bajaj Auto said total vehicle sales declined 5 percent to 381,530 units in July, compared to 400,343 vehicles in the same month of 2018. Total July domestic vehicle sales fell 13 percent to 205,470 units from 237,511 vehicles in July 2018, the company said in a news release.

Exports rose 8 percent to 176,060 vehicles in July from 162,832 units a year ago.

Total sales for motorcycles declined 3 percent to 322,210 units in July 2019, while the company sold 59,320 commercial vehicles, down 12 percent from last year.

Bajaj Auto shares traded 1.34 percent lower at Rs 2,482.85 per share on the NSE at 10.25 AM.