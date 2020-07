Bajaj Auto will temporarily shut down its facility in Aurangabad and cut 50 percent in wages of its employees, according to sources in the know. Authorities have imposed another lockdown from July 10 to July 18 in the city to contain the pandemic situation. A formal statement on the same is however awaited.

A total of 250 workers out of 8,100 were said to be infected with coronavirus at Bajaj Auto’s Waluj facility in Aurangabad.

Bajaj Auto managing director Rajiv Bajaj told CNBC-TV18 earlier in the day that the company will lower wages by 50 percent if there was another lockdown.

Talking about the latest update about infection in his factory he said, “We have about 250 active cases and we have 5 deaths so far to the best of my knowledge. But I would like to add one thing that both in terms of the positive cases as also in terms of unfortunately the people who have died a lot of these people were not actually coming to work.”

He added that many of those who have tested positive were from containment zones and they were not infected at its facility.

“Similarly the 5 fatalities are people who were in-home or hospital for the last weeks to three weeks. So I need to get that point across because there seems to be a general impression that people are getting infected at and dying at our premises which is not the case.”

When asked about paying wages if there is another lockdown, he said, “We have issued an advisory very clearly saying should there be any such arbitrary or irrational action for whatever reason to shut down for a week, 5 days, or 10 days -15 days whatever it is which, unfortunately, in the end, is not up to us, it is up to the authorities, if that were to happen it is nobody’s fault.”